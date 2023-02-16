Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $380.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.69 and its 200 day moving average is $361.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

