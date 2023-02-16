BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

BSRTF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

