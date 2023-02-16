Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Up 17.2% This Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $18.79 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.11 or 0.27999004 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

