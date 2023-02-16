CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $30.98 during trading on Thursday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

