Cable One, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $54.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE CABO opened at $778.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,576.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

