Cadence Bank Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 833.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

ADSK opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.68.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

