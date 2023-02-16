Cadence Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cadence Bank raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $520.29 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $595.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.05 and its 200-day moving average is $443.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

