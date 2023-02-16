Cadence Bank Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 381.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.