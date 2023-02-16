Cadence Bank Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $88.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

