Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

