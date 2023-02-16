Cadence Bank Purchases 14,876 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 685.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

