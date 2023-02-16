Cadence Bank Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 287,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 752,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 381,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

