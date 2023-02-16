Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.90 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.