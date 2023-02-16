Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.98 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. STF Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

