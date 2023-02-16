Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 165,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

