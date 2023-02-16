Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 165,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
See Also
