California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

California Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

CRC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 155,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.