Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

