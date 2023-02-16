Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.14

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.14 and traded as high as C$106.64. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$106.35, with a volume of 1,216,475 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,556,365.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,707.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.