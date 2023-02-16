Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBWBF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

