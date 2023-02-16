Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.19 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.57 ($0.36). Capita shares last traded at GBX 29.08 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,979,929 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capita Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £486.62 million and a PE ratio of 222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.20.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Further Reading

