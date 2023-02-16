Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,680. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.