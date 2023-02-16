Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49. Approximately 17,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 63,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCCF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.15.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

