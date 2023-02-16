Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,385 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

