Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

About Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.19. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

