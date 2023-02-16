CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

CHHHF remained flat at $1.96 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on CareRx from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

