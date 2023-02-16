CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

