CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.
CARG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.
CarGurus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
