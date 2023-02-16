Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 340,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

