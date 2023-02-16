Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter Bankshares news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,137 shares of company stock worth $72,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $419.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.96. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More

