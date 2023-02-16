Casper Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.67 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Casper has a market cap of $426.39 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,504,015,836 coins and its circulating supply is 10,751,201,657 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,501,854,644 with 10,749,181,892 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03709937 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,655,578.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

