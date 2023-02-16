CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

