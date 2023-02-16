CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.