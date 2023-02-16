CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
