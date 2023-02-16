CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

CCL Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

