CDbio (MCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, CDbio has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00015954 BTC on popular exchanges. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $67,965.31 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00422291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.92 or 0.27973292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

