Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) received a €1.60 ($1.72) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 57.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.72) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.94) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of CEC1 remained flat at €3.74 ($4.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.74. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.74 ($4.02) and a 52 week high of €8.00 ($8.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

