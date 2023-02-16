Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CETX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:CETX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

