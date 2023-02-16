Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

