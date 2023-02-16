Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. Centene has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

