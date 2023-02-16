CenterBook Partners LP Buys 3,303 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International Profile

DOOR stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.