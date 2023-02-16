CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

