CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.10% of N-able worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

N-able stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.03 and a beta of 0.49. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

