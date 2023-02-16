CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.11% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $220,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

