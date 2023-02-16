CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 35,968 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.31% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Shares of MX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

