CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

