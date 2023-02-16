CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE:DY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

