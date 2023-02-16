CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 121,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

