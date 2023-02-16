CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

