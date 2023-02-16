Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 4.1%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 56,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 150,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.