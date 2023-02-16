Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 4.1%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 56,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 150,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

