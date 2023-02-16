Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 4.1%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 56,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 150,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
