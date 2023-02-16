Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.9 %

CEPU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 117,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,676. The stock has a market cap of $930.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Central Puerto Announces Dividend

About Central Puerto

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.