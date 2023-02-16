CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

