Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.07. 141,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,385. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $606.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

